Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Anika Therapeutics worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

About Anika Therapeutics

Shares of ANIK opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.