Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

