Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arrival were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrival by 288,454.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 576,908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 6.8 %

ARVL stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Arrival has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrival Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.