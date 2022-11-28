ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASE Technology

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

