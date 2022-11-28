Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AAWW opened at $100.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

