Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

AVY stock opened at $192.36 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.