Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $192.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.