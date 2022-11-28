Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Increased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $65.70 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

