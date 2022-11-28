Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $93.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

