Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 12,478 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,197,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,231,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,631,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Black Knight by 558.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 277,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $62.69 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

