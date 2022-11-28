Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 476 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $479,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

