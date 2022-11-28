Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 95 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.76. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,411,873. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

