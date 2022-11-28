Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $260,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

