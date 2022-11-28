Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,531 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Yelp worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,784 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Up 0.2 %

YELP stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,002,198. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.