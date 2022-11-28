Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Kforce worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.97 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

