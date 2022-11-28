Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.