Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.08% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

SCLE stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.