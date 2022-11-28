Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of Energy Fuels worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.81 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

