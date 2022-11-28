Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.10 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of NorthWestern worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Trading Up 2.0 %

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.