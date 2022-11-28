Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.87% of AltC Acquisition worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 738.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,462 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.