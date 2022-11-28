Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Vector Group worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 846,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VGR opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

