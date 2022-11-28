Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 131,284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 138,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.