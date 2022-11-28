Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

