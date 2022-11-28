Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.67 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $100.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.