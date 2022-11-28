Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 182,375 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Wendy’s worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

