Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.83% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.98 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

