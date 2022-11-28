Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,226 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 43.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.