Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,861 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

