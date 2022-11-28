Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

