Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.88 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

