Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIO by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.