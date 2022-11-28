Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.00.

TDG stock opened at $636.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

