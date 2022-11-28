Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA opened at $176.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,478 shares of company stock worth $73,751,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

