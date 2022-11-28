Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 591,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

