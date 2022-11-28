Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 354,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 945,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

