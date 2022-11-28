Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.11 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

