Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

