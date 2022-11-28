Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 17,593 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAL stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

