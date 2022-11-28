Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $186.10 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

