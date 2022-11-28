Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 46,137 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,137 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

