Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,321 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

