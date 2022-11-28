Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

