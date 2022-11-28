Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 80,722 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,722 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

