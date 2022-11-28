Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 99,360 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 99,360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

