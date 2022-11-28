Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

