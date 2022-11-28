Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.