BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

