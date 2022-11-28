Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Bloom Energy worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

