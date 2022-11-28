BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,270 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FDS stock opened at $455.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

