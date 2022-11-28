BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 27,227 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.42 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

